Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,060,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 19,280,000 shares. Approximately 20.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.
Cinemark stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,457,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,841. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The firm had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cinemark from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.
Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
