Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 6,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $1,184,000. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 114,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.3% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 25,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,264,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,817. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

