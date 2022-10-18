Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Short Interest Down 9.4% in September

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,840,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 14,170,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of CLNE stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. 5,264,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,471,657. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 2.06. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.22 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,455 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.3% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,236,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,637,000 after purchasing an additional 531,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 80.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 455,029 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 70.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 427,064 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $1,455,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNE has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

