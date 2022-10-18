Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Short Interest Up 15.7% in September

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the September 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Clever Leaves in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clever Leaves has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Clever Leaves stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 363,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,739. Clever Leaves has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Clever Leaves ( NASDAQ:CLVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 221.98% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 79.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 59.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 639,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 239,558 shares in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

