Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on October 31st

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 20.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance
GLO stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $13.09.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
