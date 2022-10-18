Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on October 31st

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 20.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

GLO stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $13.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

