CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for about 1.7% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CME Group by 2,556.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,659,000 after buying an additional 128,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in CME Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,012,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.07.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.36. 27,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,172. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.96 and its 200 day moving average is $202.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

