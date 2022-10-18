CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the September 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 802,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.09. 748,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.10. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.90 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,383,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

