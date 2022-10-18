Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Lowered by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,819 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 32,781 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up 2.3% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned about 0.13% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $46,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

