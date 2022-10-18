Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Update

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 667,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 97,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 465,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,141,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,525,000 after buying an additional 1,513,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

CGNT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair cut shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ CGNT traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.73. 1,428,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,404. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.83. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 34.07%. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

