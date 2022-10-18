Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $812.01 million and $6.12 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,265.62 or 0.06566299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,341.01 or 0.27801595 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010859 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

