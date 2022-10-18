Comerica Bank Acquires 50,578 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,578 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $27,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.19. 250,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,151. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $64.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21.

