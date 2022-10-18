Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,260,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $50,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after buying an additional 1,627,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Insider Activity

Intel Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,424,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

