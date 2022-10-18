Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $30,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 103,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.85. 14,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,796. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.07. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AJG. Argus began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

