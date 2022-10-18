Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Chubb by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Chubb by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.51. The company had a trading volume of 26,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,280. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.70 and its 200 day moving average is $197.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.