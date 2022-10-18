Comerica Bank Has $21.56 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 413,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Citigroup by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.96.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.78. 670,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,650,116. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.15. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $72.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

