Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,079 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $34,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,714,085,000 after purchasing an additional 701,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after buying an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after buying an additional 2,209,099 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,472,355,000 after buying an additional 421,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.18. 129,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,179,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

