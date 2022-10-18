Comerica Bank Sells 2,661 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,904 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $23,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 345,701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 169,816 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291,431 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 170,982 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.17.

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.62. 264,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,375,513. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.53. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $179.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.