Comerica Bank Sells 2,880 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.4 %

Accenture stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.34. The stock had a trading volume of 43,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,094. The stock has a market cap of $166.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.32.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,111 shares of company stock worth $2,145,043 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

