Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Short Interest Down 5.1% in September

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 211,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

