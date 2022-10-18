Comparing Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) and Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) and Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Yatsen and Jupiter Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatsen -29.53% -23.60% -18.78% Jupiter Wellness -438.51% -152.31% -133.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yatsen and Jupiter Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatsen $916.42 million 0.54 -$241.77 million ($0.34) -3.38 Jupiter Wellness $2.88 million 6.21 -$28.10 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Jupiter Wellness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yatsen.

Yatsen has a beta of -3.99, meaning that its share price is 499% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jupiter Wellness has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yatsen and Jupiter Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatsen 0 0 0 0 N/A Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Yatsen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Yatsen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yatsen beats Jupiter Wellness on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges. The company also provides kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products comprising beauty devices and colored contact lenses. It sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores. It also manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of consumer products, such as CBD-infused sunscreen under the CaniSun brand; CBD-infused skin care lotion under the CaniSkin brand; and products for the dermatological treatments of pain and inflammation under the CaniDermRX brand. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

