Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Short Interest Down 7.7% in September

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Compass Digital Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

CDAQ stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. 77,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,555. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.

About Compass Digital Acquisition

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

