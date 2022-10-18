Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Short Interest Update

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the September 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CODI. StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Insider Transactions at Compass Diversified

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $118,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 191,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,527.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,500 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,527.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $3,483,876.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,937,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,207,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 408.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODI traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $18.89. 4,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,125. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $515.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.31 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.