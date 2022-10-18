Compass Ion Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $37.53. 459,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,314,037. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

