Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $465,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,558,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $36.55. 484,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,598,113. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

