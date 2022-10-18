Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.50 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.59.

Shares of NYSE:COMP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 59,579 shares. Compass has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $13.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. Compass’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 71,881 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $289,680.43. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 479,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,930,922.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $135,496.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,217.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,314 shares of company stock valued at $716,387.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

