Compound Hits Market Capitalization of $379.70 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 18th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $379.70 million and approximately $39.63 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $52.25 or 0.00269897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00136201 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00064417 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021469 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.02259484 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $25,668,857.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.