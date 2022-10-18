Compound USD Coin Trading 0% Higher This Week (CUSDC)

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Compound USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound USD Coin has a total market cap of $918.59 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Compound USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound USD Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,352.82 or 0.27549439 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Compound USD Coin Profile

Compound USD Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.