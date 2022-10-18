Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Update

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 855,800 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CFMS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.14. 1,215,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,245. Conformis has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 99.97%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Conformis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Conformis by 2.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 352,228 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Conformis by 11.5% in the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 477,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Conformis by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,641 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Conformis by 71.6% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 875,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 365,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

CFMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

