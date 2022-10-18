Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Update

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 855,800 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Conformis Trading Down 7.6 %
Shares of CFMS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.14. 1,215,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,245. Conformis has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 99.97%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CFMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
About Conformis
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conformis (CFMS)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.