Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after acquiring an additional 550,853 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,822,000 after acquiring an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,118,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,709,000 after acquiring an additional 82,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 2.4 %

ED stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,854. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.09.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

