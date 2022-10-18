Constellation (DAG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Million

Constellation (DAG) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $171.44 million and $1.02 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003085 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,363.98 or 0.27709417 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000676 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010822 BTC.
Constellation Profile
Constellation’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io.
Buying and Selling Constellation
