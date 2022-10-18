ConstitutionDAO Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $101.00 Million (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a total market cap of $101.00 million and $18.67 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ConstitutionDAO

ConstitutionDAO was first traded on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com.

ConstitutionDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.Having lost the auction and following the core team's choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.”Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConstitutionDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ConstitutionDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

