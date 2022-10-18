ConstitutionDAO Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $101.00 Million (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a total market cap of $101.00 million and $18.67 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003351 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.96 or 0.27822744 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000702 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010867 BTC.
About ConstitutionDAO
ConstitutionDAO was first traded on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com.
ConstitutionDAO Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars.
