Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Short Interest Update

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 995,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, VP Chris Terry sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $119,930.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chris Terry sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $119,930.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter worth $186,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 302.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 132,594 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 28.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 96.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Consumer Portfolio Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 157,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,627. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $101.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.36.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $82.02 million for the quarter.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

(Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.