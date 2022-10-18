CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives $86.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

CoStar Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $536.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.00 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.