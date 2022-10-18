Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Short Interest Update

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the September 15th total of 7,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.75.

COUP stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.16. The company had a trading volume of 29,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,987. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.41. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $259.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.97.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,602. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after buying an additional 1,619,066 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 1,237.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,825 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $136,679,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 87.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after purchasing an additional 991,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $89,821,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

