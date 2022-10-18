Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.5% per year over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $7.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CBRL opened at $98.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.55. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $149.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBRL. Bank of America downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.