Credit Suisse Group Lowers Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $85.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.1 %

CL stock opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.