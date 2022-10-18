Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Given a C$3.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) received a C$3.50 price target from investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 112.12% from the stock’s current price.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CRE traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.65. 177,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,122. Critical Elements Lithium has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of C$340.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

