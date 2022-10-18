Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Given a C$3.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) received a C$3.50 price target from investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 112.12% from the stock’s current price.
Critical Elements Lithium Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of CRE traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.65. 177,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,122. Critical Elements Lithium has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of C$340.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00.
About Critical Elements Lithium
