Critical Review: BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) & VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) and VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

BioVie has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VYNE Therapeutics has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioVie and VYNE Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioVie N/A -208.99% -104.18% VYNE Therapeutics -548.65% -91.49% -70.22%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioVie 0 0 4 0 3.00 VYNE Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BioVie and VYNE Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

BioVie currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. VYNE Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 516.27%. Given VYNE Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VYNE Therapeutics is more favorable than BioVie.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioVie and VYNE Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioVie N/A N/A -$26.08 million ($10.91) -0.25 VYNE Therapeutics $14.76 million 0.96 -$73.33 million ($0.70) -0.35

BioVie has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VYNE Therapeutics. VYNE Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of BioVie shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 82.5% of BioVie shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioVie beats VYNE Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company is also developing NE3107, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multiple myeloma and prostate cancer. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc. and changed its name to BioVie Inc. in July 2016. BioVie Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis. It is also developing VYN201, a bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor for various immuno-inflammatory diseases, including skin diseases; and VYN202, BET inhibitor compounds that are selective for bromodomain 2. The company was formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VYNE Therapeutics Inc. in September 2020. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

