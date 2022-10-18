Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and $2.15 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00081969 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00064540 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00015310 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00025533 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007293 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

