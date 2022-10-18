Cronos Market Cap Achieves $2.73 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.73 billion and approximately $30.01 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00082035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00064540 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00015333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00025583 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007306 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

