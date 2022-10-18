Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Lowered to $110.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCK. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.08.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Crown stock opened at $83.34 on Friday. Crown has a 1 year low of $78.48 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Crown by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 38,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in Crown by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 133,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Crown by 0.9% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 611,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,456,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.