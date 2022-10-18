CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Trading 6.5% Higher

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.22. 11,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 347,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Loop Capital cut shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

The company has a market cap of $595.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 48,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,439,912.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,065,658.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $1,496,018.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 619.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 30.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after buying an additional 93,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 93.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 171.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 22,524 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

