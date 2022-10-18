CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded to Buy at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.42.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. CSX has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after buying an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of CSX by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

