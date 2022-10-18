CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Purchases $33,240.00 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,260 shares in the company, valued at $569,401.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $32,178.30.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $31,501.70.

On Monday, October 10th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $31,581.30.

On Friday, October 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,600 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,456.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $28,135.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $28,849.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,194.00.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CTO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 110,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,739. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $344.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $23.07.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 119.06%.

CTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I boosted their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

