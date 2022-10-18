CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Up 14.3% in September

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 649,900 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 568,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CTS

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CTS by 32.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 862,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,367,000 after acquiring an additional 212,674 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in CTS by 17.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,251,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,287,000 after acquiring an additional 189,036 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,772,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CTS by 141.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 99,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CTS in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTS. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

CTS Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CTS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.16. 174,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,362. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 0.75. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.57.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.88%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

