CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Update

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,800 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.7 days.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance

Shares of CTT – Correios De Portugal stock remained flat at $2.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $5.50.

About CTT – Correios De Portugal

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company was formerly known as Correio Publico. CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA was founded in 1520 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

