CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) 1-Day Volume Tops $438.00

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $48.64 million and $438.00 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,360.59 or 0.27633590 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010793 BTC.

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.01705444 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $349.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

