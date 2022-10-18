CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Price Hits $0.0293 on Exchanges

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $754,746.00 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

