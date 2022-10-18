Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 473,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the September 15th total of 405,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 897,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:CYCC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. 536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,787. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.21. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYCC. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 454,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

