Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 706,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Dada Nexus Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dada Nexus stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.14. 464,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,723. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $223.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.82 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 17,462.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 586,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 583,260 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 434.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 66,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 263.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 154,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 44.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 271,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 84,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

